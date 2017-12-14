Man arrested in shooting death of Halifax County toddler

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Weldon toddler.On Thursday morning, 22-year-old Malcolm Artis was arrested after 1-year-old Jaxon Clay was shot to death in a drive-by shooting on Dec. 7.Authorities said Artis fled to Georgia after the incident where he was arrested; he will be extradited back to Halifax County.He is charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder and attempted murder.Jaxon was murdered around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street in Weldon.Police said Jaxson was inside the home when someone drove by and fired shots at the house.The boy, who authorities said would have celebrated his second birthday two days before Christmas, was shot in the head and died at the hospital around midnight.