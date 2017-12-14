Man arrested in shooting death of Halifax County toddler

A toddler has died after a bullet struck him during a drive-by shooting at a Halifax County home Thursday night. (WTVD)

HALIFAX COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Weldon toddler.

On Thursday morning, 22-year-old Malcolm Artis was arrested after 1-year-old Jaxon Clay was shot to death in a drive-by shooting on Dec. 7.

Authorities said Artis fled to Georgia after the incident where he was arrested; he will be extradited back to Halifax County.

He is charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Jaxon was murdered around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street in Weldon.

Police said Jaxson was inside the home when someone drove by and fired shots at the house.

READ MORE: Toddler boy fatally shot in Halifax County drive-by shooting

The boy, who authorities said would have celebrated his second birthday two days before Christmas, was shot in the head and died at the hospital around midnight.
