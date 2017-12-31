Man arrested with weapons in his room hours before Houston hotel's NYE celebration

Man arrested with multiple weapons in his hotel room and vehicle at the Hyatt Regency Downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Police called to the Hyatt Regency Downtown off of Louisiana Street in Houston to handle a drunk guest got more than they expected.

An off-duty Houston Police Department officer encountered a man who was acting erratically and belligerent.

The officer called for what's been described as urgent backup around 1:30 a.m. when his attempts to subdue the man failed.

Officers arrived on the scene and shortly after found several weapons and ammunition in his hotel room.

Investigators also searched his vehicle and found weapons inside.

The man was taken to jail to await questioning.

ABC13 reached out to the hotel for comment but has not heard back at this time.

The arrest comes just hours before the hotel is set to host its annual New Year's Eve celebration.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

