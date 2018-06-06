Man caught trying to break into Fayetteville Police Department

(Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
A man attempted to break into the Fayetteville Police Department Tuesday night.

Ron Goins was arrested at the scene while he was trying to get into the building.


He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-inFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with 184 counts of sexual exploitation
31 active pipe bombs found in Person County
Officials respond to possible drowning in Fuquay-Varina
Grandmother on mission to see wheelchair-bound granddaughter walk at graduation
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
More than 100 arrested in Johnston County drug dealing operation
Gov. Cooper vetoes budget, says it 'doesn't cut it'
Show More
What you need to know about WCPSS graduation ceremonies
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
WARNING: What to know before letting kids play with garden hose
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
More News