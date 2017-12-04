The latest:

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2730937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities find remains that they believe are of Mariah Woods.

The man charged in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods will stand before a judge for the first time this morning.Thirty-two-year-old Earl Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah's mother.Officials announced early Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of Woods.Authorities in Onslow County charged Kimrey with concealing of death; obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property.He was taken into custody by investigators at the Onslow County Sheriff's Office on Friday.A warrant obtained said that Kimrey obstructed justice by "removing Mariah Woods' body from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods' death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud."The warrant also said authorities believe that Kimrey "secretly disposed of the dead child's body."The Fayetteville police dive team recovered what they believe to be Mariah's remains from Shelter Creek in Pender County, Saturday evening.A medical examiner is now performing an autopsy to figure out exactly how she died.It had been almost a week since Mariah was last seen in bed by her mother around 11 p.m. on November 26. Her disappearance prompted an Amber Alert on November 27 that had gained national attention.Kimrey is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.District Attorney Ernie Lee has been consulted on the current charges and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues."This investigation continues," he said. "I will be awaiting the results of the medical examiner's report and making some decisions at that time."