Man charged with DWI after deadly I-40 crash in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, in connection with a deadly crash on I-40 in Raleigh on January 18, police said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, in connection with a deadly crash on I-40 in Raleigh on January 18, police said.

READ MORE: 2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on I-40 W near Wade Avenue in Raleigh

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel, 27, was released from Wake Med Sunday and transported to the Wake County Jail.

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel



According to police, he and three other people were traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-40 near Wade Avenue and struck a pick-up truck head-on.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Ambrocio-Chilel and another person were transported to WakeMed's Trauma Center.

The driver of the of the pickup truck walked away with only scratches, police said.

Ambrocio-Chilel has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of driving while impaired.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
dwii40crasharrestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Two brothers among 3 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash
Shutdown enters third day, bipartisan group of senators tries to broker compromise
Man, 2 dogs found dead after Raleigh apartment fire
Families of soldiers killed in Apache crash won't receive death benefit
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Inside the TX home where the California siblings lived
'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student
'I say pay it' to get deal for 'Dreamers': Democrat says of Trump's border wall
Show More
TV crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security
Trump willing to support legal status for 'Dreamers' in exchange for wall: WH sources
What the government shutdown means for North Carolina
Closed for business: Shutdown shutters parks, landmarks
Government shutdown continues as Congress tangles on immigration, short-term funding
More News
Top Video
Two brothers among 3 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash
Man, 2 dogs found dead after Raleigh apartment fire
'Women's rally on Raleigh' march returns
What the government shutdown means for North Carolina
More Video