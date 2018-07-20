Raleigh man charged with DWI after pedestrian hit, killed in Johnston County

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed in Johnston County Friday morning. (WTVD)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed in Johnston County Friday morning.

Officials said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of Federal Road.

Authorities said 49-year-old Thelbert Byrd, of Raleigh, was traveling west when he struck 53-year-old Forrest Williams, of Benson, who was walking in the roadway.

Byrd was charged with a DWI and operating a vehicle without a license.

Troopers said other charges could be possible.
