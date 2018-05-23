Man charged with DWI while on 4-wheeler in Garner parking lot

Question: Can you be arrested for driving while impaired while on a 4 wheeler in a parking lot of an apartment complex. Answer: Yes. Just ask Mr. Ifoma Fowler, of Raleigh who was arrested last night by GPD in the PVA of 122 Avery Street and charged with DWI. pic.twitter.com/ui52PXWGW4 — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) May 23, 2018

Garner police have arrested a man they said was under the influence while driving a 4-wheeler.The incident happened Tuesday at Avery Square Apartments on 122 Avery Street.Officers said they found an impaired Ifoma Fowler, 45, operating an ATV and took him into custody.He was charged with driving under the influence.Fowler was also charged with a DWI in 2011.Police are reminding residents that DWIs can be issued when people are operating many moving "vehicles.""What a lot of people don't realize is you can actually get a DWI on a lawn mower, on a 4-wheeler, on a bicycle," said Sgt. Chris Adams.