Nancy Alford was killed in the fire and her husband, the Rev. John Alford, was severely burned.

A man arrested in a Warren County home invasion and fire that killed a pastor's wife has been charged with another murder.On Monday, the Vance County Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Kevin Munn for breaking and/or entering, felony larceny, first-degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Vance County businessman James Ellington Jr.An investigation is still underway.Munn is currently in jail on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 76-year-old Nancy Alford, who was killed after her Warren County home was set on fire in March.