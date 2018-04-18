Man charged with killing pastor's wife also charged in slaying of Vance County business man

Kevin Munn (Credit: Warren County authorities)

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. --
A man arrested in a Warren County home invasion and fire that killed a pastor's wife has been charged with another murder.

On Monday, the Vance County Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Kevin Munn for breaking and/or entering, felony larceny, first-degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Vance County businessman James Ellington Jr.

An investigation is still underway.

Munn is currently in jail on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 76-year-old Nancy Alford, who was killed after her Warren County home was set on fire in March.

READ MORE: Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife

EMBED More News Videos

Nancy Alford was killed in the fire and her husband, the Rev. John Alford, was severely burned.

Report a Typo
Top Stories
18-year-old charged with assault after large fight Athens Drive High School
Harnett County deputy moved from ICU, still undergoing surgeries
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause
Bat that helps make tequila gets off endangered species list
UPDATE: Fayetteville PD seek public's help in locating 2 persons of interest in death of 18-year-old
Passengers say Southwest pilot is a hero
Vets look for answers in treating pets with pot
NC tax filing deadline extended to April 18 at midnight
Show More
Sisters accused of beating neighbor with cross during exorcism
Jordan Peele uses Obama in viral fake news PSA
Build a baby: The future of making an embryo
Iconic Fort Bragg veteran 'Iron Mike' dies at 91
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground
More News