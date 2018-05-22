Man in critical condition after being bit by rattlesnake while kayaking in South Carolina

A South Carolina man is in critical condition after being bit by a rattlesnake while kayaking, according to ABC News 4.

Officials said a snake fell from a tree and bit the 28-year-old man twice while he was kayaking on the Edisto River with friends.

Even though paramedics arrived within 12 minutes, the victim's condition quickly deteriorated once taken to Colleton Medical Center for anti-venom.

He was flown by helicopter to The Medical University of South Carolina where he remains in critical condition.
