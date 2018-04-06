Man dead in shooting on Twisted Oaks Drive in Cumberland County

One man is dead after a shooting in the Cedar Creek area of Cumberland County on Friday afternoon.The shooting happened at a mobile-home park in the area of Dudley Road and Twisted Oaks Drive.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office did not release many details about the shooting but said they believe the victim has ties to the community.The sheriff's office said the victim's children live in the area.The roads were shut down in the area as authorities collected evidence.Twisted Oaks Drive has since reopened.