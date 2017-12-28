Man dies from injuries after Durham shooting

A 34-year-old man died from injuries received in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting in the 1200 block of Wabash Street in McDougald Terrace.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in front of an apartment building.

The victim, identified as Omeja Glenn, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
