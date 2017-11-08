Just talked to Wake Co Sheriff- they're working to figure out how man found on side of Old Stage Rd died https://t.co/fn51vxZqJD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ntCzFWrmOX — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) November 8, 2017

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a ditch along Old Stage Road west of Lake Benson.Sheriff Donnie Harrison said someone called 911 to report the body around 7 a.m., but deputies were not able to locate it.They did find it after a second call Wednesday afternoon.Harrison said it is a white man in his 30s. On Wednesday evening, authorities identified the man as Kevin Edward Thomas, 34. His address is not immediately known.Shortly after 4:30 p.m., authorities began moving the body out of the ditch.It wasn't clear if the man was hit by a vehicle, suffered a medical emergency, or the body was dumped there.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6900.Old Stage Road was closed after the discovery. It has since reopened.The case remains under investigation.