Man found dead along southern Wake County road identified

A man's body was found Wednesday on Old Stage Road in Wake County.

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a ditch along Old Stage Road west of Lake Benson.

Sheriff Donnie Harrison said someone called 911 to report the body around 7 a.m., but deputies were not able to locate it.

They did find it after a second call Wednesday afternoon.



Harrison said it is a white man in his 30s. On Wednesday evening, authorities identified the man as Kevin Edward Thomas, 34. His address is not immediately known.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., authorities began moving the body out of the ditch.

It wasn't clear if the man was hit by a vehicle, suffered a medical emergency, or the body was dumped there.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6900.

Old Stage Road was closed after the discovery. It has since reopened.

The case remains under investigation.

