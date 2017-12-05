Police: Brier Creek exposer was sitting in car naked, touching himself

William Carpenter (Credit: CCBI)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
An Oxford man has been arrested for exposing himself outside of the popular T.J. MAXX store in Brier Creek.

Police said he was found sitting in the back seat of a car completely naked, touching himself.

The incident allegedly happened Monday.

Police said two women, one 62-year-old and the other 27-year-old, spotted 43-year-old William Carpenter and called authorities.

He was arrested and is now facing an indecent exposure charge.

Several shoppers are surprised how brazen he was to expose himself in the area.

"It's a complete shame that he would pick this area, especially where there's a lot of kids and parents and everybody's out having a good time and shopping, and obviously he picked this area to do that," said Cary resident Amanda Francfort.
