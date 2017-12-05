An Oxford man has been arrested for exposing himself outside of the popular T.J. MAXX store in Brier Creek.Police said he was found sitting in the back seat of a car completely naked, touching himself.The incident allegedly happened Monday.Police said two women, one 62-year-old and the other 27-year-old, spotted 43-year-old William Carpenter and called authorities.He was arrested and is now facing an indecent exposure charge.Several shoppers are surprised how brazen he was to expose himself in the area."It's a complete shame that he would pick this area, especially where there's a lot of kids and parents and everybody's out having a good time and shopping, and obviously he picked this area to do that," said Cary resident Amanda Francfort.