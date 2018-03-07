Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County

A man is in the hospital after a diesel truck he was driving overturned Wednesday morning.According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Old Beulah Road between NC-96 and Buffalo Road.Reports show the truck wiped out, overturned, and landed several feet from a house.Troopers told ABC11 crews on scene that the man had a "medical emergency" which caused the crash.The truck was carrying 7,600 gallons of diesel in the tank, but none of it is leaking out.The driver was transported to Johnston Health; his condition is unknown at this time.