Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County

Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County (Credit: Eyewitness photo)

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is in the hospital after a diesel truck he was driving overturned Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Old Beulah Road between NC-96 and Buffalo Road.

Reports show the truck wiped out, overturned, and landed several feet from a house.

Troopers told ABC11 crews on scene that the man had a "medical emergency" which caused the crash.

The truck was carrying 7,600 gallons of diesel in the tank, but none of it is leaking out.

The driver was transported to Johnston Health; his condition is unknown at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashman injuredjohnston county newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News