Man jumps security barrier at the White House, leaves backpack on grounds

The White House was briefly placed on lockdown after a man jumped a security barrier and dropped a backpack on the grounds, according to the United States Secret Service.


The incident happened on the south side of the White House, between the Ellipse and E. Street.

The person was immediately taken into custody.


The suspect has been charged and the backpack dropped on the grounds was deemed "safe."
