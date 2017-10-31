Man killed in crash along Morganton Road in Fayetteville ID'd

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department says one driver was killed and another hurt in a crash along Morganton Road near St. Mary's Parkway.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Pictures from the scene showed a mail truck on its side.
Police said 58-year-old Ricky Armwood, of Roseboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver, 58-year-old Deborah Wright, is in fair condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Officers said Armwood was driving a U.S. Postal Delivery Truck when Wright him struck from behind.
Morganton Road was closed between McPherson Church Road and Cliffdale Road.
