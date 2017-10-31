Man killed in crash along Morganton Road in Fayetteville ID'd

A mail truck was left on its side after the crash.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says one driver was killed and another hurt in a crash along Morganton Road near St. Mary's Parkway.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Pictures from the scene showed a mail truck on its side.

Police said 58-year-old Ricky Armwood, of Roseboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver, 58-year-old Deborah Wright, is in fair condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Officers said Armwood was driving a U.S. Postal Delivery Truck when Wright him struck from behind.

Morganton Road was closed between McPherson Church Road and Cliffdale Road.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
