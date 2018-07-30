Man ordered to pay nearly $9 million for breaking up Durham man's marriage

A North Carolina judge ordered a massive payout for a San Antonio man for having an affair with a woman who was married.

DURHAM, N.C. --
A judge said a Texas man's affair with a Durham man's wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

According to the Herald-Sun, Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and alienation of affection.

North Carolina is one of a few states where jilted spouses can sue affair partners.

King claims his marriage was destroyed by Huizar's wrongful and malicious actions.

King used text messages, Facebook posts, phone records and hotel receipts to prove Huizar ended his relationship with his wife.

Attorney Joanne Foil said the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King's company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company.

Huizar's attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings' marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show.

Patrick said King was controlling and manipulative.

Huizar plans to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
