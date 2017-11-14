Man shot multiple times in Durham

(Shutterstock)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was shot multiple times on Tuesday night in Durham.

It happened shortly before 6:45 p.m., Durham Police said. A group of men approached the victim and began to shoot, striking him in the midsection and the arm.

It happened in the 1100 block of S. Hoover Street.

The victim was a man in his 20s, police said. He was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, but police said they may have fled in a gray SUV

The case remains under investigation.
