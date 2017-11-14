Man shot multiple times in Durham

A man was shot multiple times on Tuesday night in Durham.It happened shortly before 6:45 p.m., Durham Police said. A group of men approached the victim and began to shoot, striking him in the midsection and the arm.It happened in the 1100 block of S. Hoover Street.The victim was a man in his 20s, police said. He was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.No suspects are in custody, but police said they may have fled in a gray SUVThe case remains under investigation.