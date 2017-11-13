NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Man shot to death in Raleigh

Man shot to death in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says a 26-year-old man shot Sunday evening was pronounced dead at WakeMed.

Officers said they went to the incident in the 3100 block of Calumet Drive around 10 p.m.

Police have not released the man's name or said if they have any suspects.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

