Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham

A Durham man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot in front of his home.It happened on South Driver Street near Angier Avenue shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.Police said that the 38-year-old-man was standing on his front porch when the shooting started.The man is in the hospital with serious injuries.Police are currently looking for the person who shot him. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.The investigation is still ongoing.