Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County

Credit: Jason Thompson (WTVD)

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell on the excavator he was operating in Johnston County.

It happened on West Street in Smithfield.



When emergency crews arrived, they found that a pine tree had fallen on an excavator, crushing the cab.

The person inside was trapped for about 20 minutes until they were able to extricate him.

He was taken to WakeMed by EMS for treatment.

EMS is not releasing the man's name.

The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating at the scene.

