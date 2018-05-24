Smithfield police are looking to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to an incident inside Wal-Mart on North Brightleaf Boulevard earlier this week.Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, a 37-year-old woman said she was looking at a product on a shelf when she heard the sound of a camera snap.She said she turned around and saw a man on his knee with his cell phone pointed in her direction.The woman confronted the man about him taking a photo up her skirt but he left the store before police could respond.Anyone who recognized the man in the photo is asked to contact Smithfield Police at 919-934-2121 or the Smithfield Police Tip Line at 919-989-8835.