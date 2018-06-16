Man who bombed car in Cary in 2015 sentenced to 30 years

James Curtis Denton

NEW BERN, N.C. --
A man who put a bomb under his ex-wife's fiance's car in a Cary neighborhood in 2015 will be serving 30 years in federal prison for the bombing and for conspiring to make methamphetamine.

United States District Judge Louise W. Flanagan sentenced James Curtis Denton to 360 months imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release.

During the initial bombing investigation, it was discovered that Denton was involved in drug use, and, as the drug investigation continued, evidence regarding Denton's motive to place the IED was revealed.

On February 25, 2017, Denton was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine and possession and transportation of an explosive by a drug user with the intent to injure or kill an individual.

Investigators and the federal prosecutor were able to tie Denton to the IED based on the statements and interviews of multiple witnesses, including a co-defendant who accompanied him to the neighborhood when he placed the IED.
