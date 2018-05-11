FBI searching for Wake County molester who ditched tracking bracelet ahead of verdict

Shawn Walters (Courtesy: Wake County Sheriff's Department)

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
An all-night manhunt for a suspected child molester who was on trial in Wake County is still underway Friday morning.

The FBI, Wake County Sheriff's Office, Cary Police Department and RDU police are searching for 47-year-old Shawn Walters.

Walters was convicted Friday morning of molesting a young neighbor even though he wasn't in the courtroom.



Officials said Walters didn't return to court after a break Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning, prosecutor Melanie Shekita told the judge that police discovered his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on the side of the road.

She said it had apparently been cut off and thrown from a car.

Walters was initially accused in 2014 of molesting a neighbor.

Child sex suspect released on bond
Some people in a Wake County neighborhood are living in fear after a man accused of molesting a boy and recording it on video managed to get out of jail.


He rejected a plea and deal and opted for trial but not before asking for a review of electronic evidence seized from him.

But the review only turned up new hidden camera videos of the victim.

Wake County mom speaks out about man accused of molesting her child
A Wake County mother is speaking out exclusively to ABC11 after the man accused of molesting her son three years ago was hit with more charges.


One juror, with all the other jurors out of the room, told the judge she had been approached by two people after court Thursday.

She said both asked if she was a juror in the trial where the defendant didn't return to court.

She said one of the people used the word "pedophile" when inquiring.

She said she could fairly resume deliberations without the incident affecting her judgment.

The other jurors were told they shouldn't ask her why she was called back into court and to simply resume deliberations.

Walter can't be sentenced unless he is in the courtroom.
