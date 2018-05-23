Man's bizarre comments unnerve parents at Cary park

Cary residents fearful of strange man at Bond Park

A man at a popular Cary park has twice been reported to police for making comments so bizarre they don't whether he has a sick sense of humor or is a potential threat.Either way, they want to talk to himCary police investigators say they received two reports of a man acting strangely to visitors at Bond Park in the heart of the Wake County town.A Cary resident posted on social media that her husband was walking at the park with their infant son when the father noticed a man walking toward them.The man, she wrote, gave her husband "a strange feeling."She posted that as the stranger got closer he "... started to hold his arms out as to grab something."But it was what he said when he got right up to her husband that will send chills down the spine of any parent."Once he got near my husband and baby, he said, 'What would you do if I ripped your baby's head off?'""It was disconcerting. I was a little bit taken aback. I know we live in a place, in a time where things happen but it definitely got my heart a little bit unsettled," Cary mom Rachael Lane told ABC11.She was at Bond Park on Wednesday afternoon with her 3-year-old daughter.As she and her daughter enjoyed the late spring afternoon a Cary police officer was making the rounds of the park in his cruiser.The incidents are a reminder to Lane to continue being a vigilant mom."Keep my eye on my daughter and make sure that I am constantly looking back or that I'm close enough and that I'm also just keenly aware that anything can happen at any time," Lane said.Cary police say they have only a vague description of the suspect, described as a man possibly in his 20s but maybe in his 40s.They are hoping the next person to spot a man acting strangely will call them immediately so they can try to intercept him."I would definitely call the police department. I would even probably look to see if there was someone locally who was at the park and could be notified," Lane said.