Massage parlor owner arrested for promoting prostitution

Angel Ming Lin has been arrested and charged with Promotion of Prostitution.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
An owner of multiple North Carolina massage parlors has been arrested for promoting prostitution.

Angel Ming Lin, 46, of Winston-Salem, was charged with Keeping a Place for Prostitution and Promotion of Prostitution at massage parlors in Durham and Fayetteville, police said.

A multi-agency human trafficking investigation determined the offenses occurred between January 2017 and July 2018 at the following locations:

  • Numi Day Spa in Durham

  • Red Rose Studios in the 7000 block of Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville

  • Sunshine Studios in the 2000 block of Hope Mills Road in Fayetteville


Lin was arrested in Raleigh and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a one million dollar secured bond.

Fayetteville Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit's investigation into local massage parlors was aided by several agencies including:

  • Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit

  • Durham County Sheriff's Office

  • US Army Criminal Investigation Command at Fort Bragg

  • NCSBI

  • FBI

  • Homeland Security

  • 5 Sparrows Anti-Human Trafficking Organization

  • Restore NYC

  • North Carolina Board of Massage and Bodywork


If you know someone that has fallen victim to human trafficking or needs help to escape this dangerous lifestyle, please call detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department. In addition, family members or victims of human trafficking can contact 5 Sparrows; a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose mission is to assist in countering human trafficking within the United States.

Anyone with information regarding Human Trafficking is asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
