Missing: Deputies searching for South Carolina mother, 6 children

(Credit: Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, NC --
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing mother and her six children.

Deputies said Jennafer Price was ordered by a judge Wednesday to turn over custody of her children to the Department of Social Services, but when DSS went to the home to pick them up, they along with Price, were gone, WSOC reports.

Deputies have entered Price, 33, and the children's information into the National Crimes Information Center database and have obtained arrest warrants charging Price with six counts of custodial interference.

Jennafer Price



Officials think Price may be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan with a South Carolina tag 668KW.

Officials said Price has a history of drug abuse.

The children are:

  • 11-year-old Alana Grant
  • 9-year-old Tristan Price
  • 6-year-old Nyomi Hardwick
  • 4-year-old Alijah Hardwick
  • 2-year-old Rylee Hardwick
  • Anton Hardwick, who turned one on Thursday


Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Price and the children is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111 or call your local law enforcement agency.
