A missing woman Durham County woman has been reunited with her family.Deputies said 67-year-old Sally Hamrick was reported missing by her caregiver; she was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of Aberdeen Drive and Glenn Road.Authorities said Hamrick has a cognitive impairment that poses a significant risk to her health and safety if she is left unsupervised.A search for Hamrick began Friday afternoon; she was found shortly after.