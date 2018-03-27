FORT BRAGG NEWS

Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL but no foul play suspected

A Fort Bragg who went missing over the weekend is now considered AWOL; police started investigating after his car was found at a Fayetteville Walmart. (WTVD)

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg who went missing over the weekend is now considered AWOL but no foul play is suspected.

Authorities are looking for Sgt. Carl Seeman -- a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.



Fayetteville police say the missing persons report was filed Sunday by another soldier who had last spoken with Seeman on Saturday.

"All we know is they found the truck with his possessions in it," said Seeman's grandfather Jim Maloney speaking from his home in Rochester, NY. "That's the last communications that I know of. His telephone and all that was in it."

Sgt. Carl Seeman's phone was found inside his car at a Fayetteville Walmart.



Seeman's phone was found inside his car at the Walmart on Gillespie Street.


Police spent a great deal of time at the shopping center on Tuesday. Detectives spoke to businesses in the area and reviewed surveillance video in hopes of putting together a timeline leading up to Seeman's disappearance.

Seeman's family is perplexed and fears for his safety.

"He just loved it, he always looked forward to it," Maloney said of his grandson's military service. "This is the part we don't understand - where is he. We just need to know he's safe."

Maloney said Seeman last came home at Christmas. They last spoke to him Thursday, when he said he was gearing up to head to Louisiana with his unit to train this week.

"He's done his part for his country," Maloney said. "And now, I guess we're asking his country for their help to find him."

Fayetteville Police ask anyone who might have information to please contact authorities.
