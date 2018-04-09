Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County

A small road in Durham County is lined with emergency responders as they try to figure out what happened at a home in Bahama.Paramedics were seen working on a young girl as they loaded her into an ambulance Monday afternoon.Investigators haven't released much information but one deputy said a 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the water.It happened at a home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road.According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.No other information was immediately released.