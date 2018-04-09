DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County

CPR performed on missing toddler found in northern Durham County

BAHAMA, N.C. (WTVD) --
A small road in Durham County is lined with emergency responders as they try to figure out what happened at a home in Bahama.

Paramedics were seen working on a young girl as they loaded her into an ambulance Monday afternoon.

Investigators haven't released much information but one deputy said a 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the water.

It happened at a home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road.

According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately released.

