Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County

BAHAMA, N.C. (WTVD) --A small road in Durham County is lined with emergency responders as they try to figure out what happened at a home in Bahama.
Paramedics were seen working on a young girl as they loaded her into an ambulance Monday afternoon.
Investigators haven't released much information but one deputy said a 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the water.
It happened at a home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road.
According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other information was immediately released.