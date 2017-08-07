Mom, 6-year-old daughter killed after plunging into pond

Jessica Kuk and her 6-year-old daughter Kristina Smith

By
SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Friends are rallying around a Sanford family who lost a daughter and granddaughter in a Saturday afternoon accident.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jessica Kuk and her 6-year-old child, Kristina Smith, died in the crash.

Highway Patrol say Kuk was driving when she ran off of Cedar Lane, and plunged into a pond.

Authorities say speed was a factor.

In a GoFundMe page that has been set up, Kuk was described as a "such a kindhearted person with a special love for God," and Smith as a "shy but full of life and had a smile o light up the room."

Both will be laid to rest Friday.

Visit the family's GoFundMe page
