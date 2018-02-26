Mom's boyfriend to be tried for capital murder in Mariah Woods case

State will seek death penalty for Adolphus Earl Kimrey II (Credit: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fourth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee announced Monday that Adolphus Earl Kimrey II will be tried for capital murder in the case of Mariah Woods and the state will seek the death penalty.

In January, Kimrey was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.



Reports suggest Kimrey used chloroform - a liquid used as a general anesthetic - to kill 3-year-old Mariah Woods before dumping her body in Pender County's Shelter Creek.

READ MORE: Mother's boyfriend charged with murder in Mariah Woods' death; chloroform determined cause of death

Authorities said Mariah's mother, Kristy, has been shown continuous cooperation with the investigation.

No charges have been filed against her.

At least one published report said Kristy Woods has been cleared but Monday, the Onslow County Sheriff refused to confirm that, saying the case is still under investigation.

