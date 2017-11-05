More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --At least 27 people are dead and 27 injured after a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
VICTIMS
First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.
At least 14 people are being treated at hospitals near Sutherland Springs.
Connally Memorial Medical Center
- Eight people received at Connally Memorial
- Three still at Connally Memorial, one person discharged and four transferred to higher level of care
University of Hospital in San Antonio
- One person discharged
- Five adults and four children were received at University Hospital in San Antonio
- A tenth person expected soon at the hospital