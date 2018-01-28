Morrisville police seek man in armed robbery of CVS

Police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint in Morrisville Sunday.Officers responded to a call at 1990 NW Cary Parkway around 8 a.m.According to police, the suspect entered the store right after it opened and held a gun on the employees, forcing them to give him all the money in the cash tills.Officers said the suspect was described as a black male, about 5'3", wearing a ski mask, a blue glove, and a white glove.Anyone with information that could assist the Morrisville Police is asked to call Detective P. Smith at (919) 463-1626.