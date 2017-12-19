Morrisville residents on edge after daytime burglary

Morrisville Police are searching for three suspects they say kicked in a front door Monday on Brentfield Loop and made off with designer handbags and jewelry and other expensive items.The thieves were caught on security camera going through the home while the family was away.The crime happened in broad daylight just steps away from Marjorie Lea's door."That's just unbelievable." Lea told ABC11 on Tuesday. "It's frightening, very frightening."Lea was home Monday but didn't hear any commotion. And neither did any of her retired neighbors and stay-at-home moms.On Tuesday, ABC11 visited the home struck by the brazen crooks but no one answered.The burglary raised several concerns for neighbors and their families."My wife actually texted me about it. I think from some mom's group" Ashish Persad said. "I'm a little worried. Because she's all by herself and we have a little kid."Police haven't said whether the victim was targeted but said they don't believe this incident is connected to other daytime burglaries.Police are adding extra patrols to the neighborhood.Neighbors are spreading the word to other residents to be careful this holiday season.