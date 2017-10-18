An avid motorcycle rider from Franklinton who died along with his fiancée following a crash on Oct. 8, was remembered Wednesday.Dozens of motorcyclists escorted the body of John Nash III from Myrtle Beach, S.C. to Durham where his funeral will be held later in the week.Nash, 30, died in a Myrtle Beach hospital Oct. 12, four days after the crash on NC 410 near Tabor City.The NC State Highway Patrol said he and his fiancée, Whitney Jackson, 29, were riding Nash's new 2018 Harley Davidson on Oct. 8 and came to a stop in the northbound lanes where troopers had the road blocked for another wreck.Troopers said while stopped alongside another motorcycle, a 2005 Jeep SUV driven by a Hope Mills teen crashed into the motorcycles, killing Jackson on impact.Nash was taken to a hospital in Myrtle Beach where he later died.The riders on the other motorcycle, Gregory and Rhonda Perone were injured and also taken to the hospital, troopers said.Troopers said the teen, who was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, did not slow down before impact and her vehicle overturned.Investigators told ABC11 the teen had looked down at her cell phone which she was using for GPS at the time.North Carolina law bans anyone from texting while driving. It is against the law for anyone under 18 to use a cellphone while behind the wheel.Sgt. James Hinton with the NCSHP said troopers are meeting with the Columbus County District Attorney Thursday to decide what charges will be filed.Nash's funeral will be held Friday at Hudson Funeral Home in Durham.