Mystery boat found floating on Harris Lake

The boat after it was pulled from the water

A small plastic two-seater boat was spotted floating in Harris Lake next to the Shearon Harris nuclear power plant south of Raleigh Friday morning with only a paddle and what appeared to be a recently opened water bottle.Now, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission officers and deputies from the Wake County Sheriff's Office are trying to figure out if someone may have fallen out of the boat."We are still not sure what's going on. It could be an abandoned boat. It could be somebody missing. We are trying to locate a vehicle that it could belong to at this time," Wildlife Resources officer Hannah Shively told ABC11.The boat is badly stained and appears to be old - although the paddle appears to newer.The boat did not have a drain plug in it and was taking on water but likely wouldn't have sunk completely because it has flotation molded into the plastic.Officers from both agencies took to the water in their own boats Friday talking to people on board other boats in the hopes of getting some leads.Officers also interviewed people on land at the boat launching ramp nearby and in campsites.But they say that didn't provide any clues.Now they are hoping someone who may recognize the boat will hear about the mystery and call with information.If you can help you are asked to call the State Wildlife Resources commission at (800) 662-7137.