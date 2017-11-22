Car crashes into Apex home; hurts 4-year-old, displaces family

A 4-year-old inside her bedroom was injured Tuesday night when a car crashed into an Apex home. (WTVD)

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 4-year-old was injured Tuesday night when a car crashed into her bedroom at an Apex home.

The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She suffered major lacerations and will most likely need cosmetic surgery.

The driver of the car was identified as a 48-year-old woman. She was medically evacuated from the scene and later released from the hospital.

The girl was in her bedroom when the Toyota sedan crashed into the home.

It happened in the 300 block of Kinship Lane, in the Holland Crossing neighborhood.

A 4-year-old girl inside the home was hurt when the car crashed through her bedroom wall.


A family friend said the car plowed into the little girl's bedroom.
"We just heard like a pow, like cars slamming," said Jocelyn Jones. "I asked my daughter 'what was that?' and she said 'I don't know, maybe it was just a car or something' and then we never thought any more of it until my oldest son came in and said it was an accident at the bottom of the development."

She told ABC11 she heard the crash and came out to see what happened but did not see the driver.

She said a woman with two daughters lives in the home. The other daughter is 7. She was not injured.

The family's home has been declared unsafe, causing them to be displaced.

Police ruled out the possibility that the woman was driving under the influence.

ABC11 has reached out to the girl's mother, Tiffany Berry, but we have received no response.

