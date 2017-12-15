Accidental! Fire marshal says the fire that claimed the life of 59 year old Stacy Messer started by accident. They have not given the exact cause. They us that Messer tried to escape the flames, but died with 2 dogs curled up next to him. pic.twitter.com/c8XTwo98Ob — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) December 14, 2017

One piece of Christmas garland was still wrapped around what used to be 59-year-old Stacy Messer's front porch.Fire investigators said Messer died trying to escape a fast-moving fire that started in the back of his Catawba County home around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.They found him near the door with his two dogs curled up next to him.Firefighters were called around 6 a.m. to the mobile home on Lineberger Loop Road. When they arrived, fire crews reported flames and smoke engulfing the structure.