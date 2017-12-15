North Carolina man found dead in fire with dogs curled next him

Stacy Messer (WSOC)

WSOC-TV
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C --
One piece of Christmas garland was still wrapped around what used to be 59-year-old Stacy Messer's front porch.

Fire investigators said Messer died trying to escape a fast-moving fire that started in the back of his Catawba County home around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

They found him near the door with his two dogs curled up next to him.


Firefighters were called around 6 a.m. to the mobile home on Lineberger Loop Road. When they arrived, fire crews reported flames and smoke engulfing the structure.

Continue reading at WSOC-TV.
