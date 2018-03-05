North Carolina salesman quits his job at DICK'S Sporting Goods in protest of new gun sales policy

Griffin Mccullar posted this resignation letter to Facebook after DICK's announced they will no longer sell assault-style weapons to those under the age of 21 (Credit: Griffin Mccullar via Facebook)

SWANSBORO, N.C. --
A North Carolina salesman at a DICK'S Sporting Goods store said he quitting his job over the store's new "liberal policies" on gun sales.

WGHP reports, Griffin Mccullar posted his resignation letter to Facebook on Thursday saying:

" ... I do not have one bad thing to say about this store. However I cannot be the face of these new gun policies in affect. I find them morally and constitutionally wrong. I refuse to be a part of a corporation with these liberal policies ... Sincerely, the 20 year old employee, that is an avid hunter, who can no longer purchase firearms from the store in which he is a salesman at the gun counter."



The 20-year-old felt he could no longer work for or support a company where he could not buy guns himself.

On Wednesday, DICK'S Sporting Goods, the nation's largest sporting goods retailer, announced it will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, in which 17 people were killed.

READ MORE: Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style weapons

The company said it will also raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21.

DICK'S will not sell high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to fire far more rounds than traditional weapons without reloading, as well as other accessories used with weapons similar to the AR-15.

So far, Mccullar's post has more than 81,800 shares.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsgun safetynorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News