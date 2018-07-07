NC State football player makes YouTube channel to give back to community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Eurndraus Bryant, an NC State football player, is using his summer to help give back to the community.

Bryant and his childhood friend, Braylan Edwards, decided to make a YouTube channel as a way to give back, spread positivity and make people laugh.

Bryant, a senior defensive tackle, said the channel allows people to get to know him in a different way. He said on the football field he is all business, but on YouTube you can see more of his goofy side.

The videos show the friends helping out the homeless around town. They bought supplies and even made dinners to drop off to those in need.

You can watch their videos here.

