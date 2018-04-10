N.C. State student charged with child sex crimes involving 12-year-old

Deep Inder Singh

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
An N.C. State student has been charged with child sex crimes after Raleigh police said they listened in on a call between the 20-year-old and his 12-year old victim.

Deep Inder Singh is how the suspect's name is listed on court documents.

He also lists his address as an apartment in the 3000 block of M.E. Valentine Drive.

Deep Inder Singh



M. E. Valentine Hall is a private complex adjacent to the NCSU campus, but management there said it only rent to N.C. State students.

N.C. State officials confirmed they have a student with the same three names as the suspect but an additional last name.

They said that student lives at the address given by the suspect and has the exact same date of birth as the suspect.

In a search warrant, a Raleigh police officer said he was on the phone with the 12-year-old victim when Singh rang in.

The victim then conferenced Singh in with the officer.

In the search warrant application, the officer wrote that during the call the victim did, "...admit to knowingly attempting to engage in a relationship with the 12-year-old victim while pretending to be a 15-year old boy. The suspect admitted the conversation became sexual at times and admitted to soliciting nude photographs of the victim's breasts."

Singh was charged with attempted to get child porn and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Days after his arrest he posted a $200,000 bond and walked out of jail.

It's not clear whether the suspect is back on the N.C. State campus or living in Valentine Hall.

Management at Valentine refused to release any information about him.
