North Carolina students participate in local March for Our Lives

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The massive movement -- March for Our Lives -- is happening all across the country on Saturday, including here in the Triangle.

Raleigh and Durham are both participating in the march -- Raleigh's event starts at 10 a.m. and Durham's begins at noon.
PHOTO GALLERY: March for Our Lives all over the world

Raleigh's event will end at the Halifax Mall behind the state Legislative Building. Scheduled rally speakers include teenagers, a high school teacher and two Democratic state legislators. Democratic U.S. Rep. David Price will address participants as the march begins.

Event organizers predict more than 3,000 people will attend in support of legislation that would raise the age at which buyers can purchase some rifles and would improve and expand background checks.


