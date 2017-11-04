North Carolina to receive 40 thousand more units of overdose reversal medication

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina combats opioid crises. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Carolina has more doses of a life-saving medication to reverse an opioid overdose at its disposal, while rules have been changed so another treatment to combat opioid addiction can begin sooner.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday the state has purchased nearly 40,000 additional units of naloxone for distribution to emergency medical technicians, anti-addiction centers and volunteer groups. He also announced at a Fayetteville treatment center that Medicaid no longer requires prior approval before physicians can prescribe another drug that reduces opioid cravings and thwarts abuse.

The two-dose naloxone units cost $3 million, paid for with a federal block grant. The medication has been credited with saving the lives of thousands of people in North Carolina who were overdosing on heroin or other opium-based drugs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drugdrug addictionopioidsoverdoseroy cooperfayetteville newsnc stateFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Durham man uses ice cream truck to sexually assault kids
UNC protesters: Campus police ran sting operation on us
Man linked to ISIS worked at Fayetteville convenience store
Exclusive: Father of hospitalized toddler speaks out
Mystery boat found floating on Harris Lake
Man accused of I-85 road-rage shooting involving child
Internet search almost causes Raleigh woman to lose hundreds of dollars
Watch: Good Samaritans stop man who raped 2 teens
Show More
Nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Government says rumors of power grid shutdown not true
Police ID suspect in UNC explosion
Trump calls no jail time for Bergdahl a 'total disgrace'
NYPD building case to arrest Weinstein on rape charge
More News
Top Video
UNC protesters: Campus police ran sting operation on us
Man linked to ISIS worked at Fayetteville convenience store
Wake Forest pulls away from Heritage for 38-14 win
Durham deputies collect diapers for military families
More Video