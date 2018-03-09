NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

NC Uber driver accused of taping sexual encounter with drunk teen

Gerald William Smelson (Credit: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON --
A New Hanover County Uber driver is charged with secret peeping after investigators say he secretly recorded a sexual encounter with a heavily intoxicated college student.

Deputies said on January 7, Gerald William Smelson, 72, picked up two 19-year-olds from Wrightsville Beach.

Reports show Smelson drove them home. When they arrived, one of the girls got out of the car and went inside, while the other tried to get out and then fell to the ground.

The man picked up the unconscious girl and put her back in his car, taking her back to his house, WWAY reports.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials said Smelson allegedly recorded himself having oral sex and sex with the girl.

The next morning, when she woke up and Smelson took her home.

The girl went to the hospital, where staff there called Wrightsville Beach Police and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The victim declined pressing charges.

On March 2, investigators picked up Smelson and charged him with felony secret peeping. Brewer said as well as recording the sexual encounter, Smelson also recorded the car ride
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultnorth carolina newsWilmington
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
NC city discussing canceling annual gun, knife show
Mother irate after stranger picks up first-grade son from NC school
Are you ready for a tornado?
Randolph County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
More north carolina news
Top Stories
Man accused of intentionally ramming into Johnston Co. deputy arrested
Durham police searching for 2 in sexual assault near Duke campus
Raleigh great-great-grandma loses everything in fire, except college dreams
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times, now both missing
Wake County 11-year-old battling cystic fibrosis wants cards for her birthday
After burglary, victimized Cary mom: `I feel like I was targeted'
Current Triangle traffic
Fayetteville hosts city social aimed at bridging the gap
Show More
S. Korean official: Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un by May
Proposal would allow unarmed volunteers to safeguard Cumberland students
Suspect still on loose in Raleigh SECU robbery
Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges
My phone is showing snow. Is that true?!
More News
Photos
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos