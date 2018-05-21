NCSHP: Deer in road caused Wake County church van crash that killed 2

Two people are dead following a crash involving a church van in Wake County. (WTVD)

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Zebulon Road and Barham Siding Road.



According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Edward Barfield was driving a Dodge van belonging to First Missionary Baptist Church.



Troopers said he was headed south on NC 96 when he struck a deer, lost control, hit a Toyota van, and then struck an SUV head-on.



The SUV then became submerged in water off of the roadway.

The driver of that vehicle, 62-year-old Deborah Powell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the church van 84-year-old William Clayton was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Five of the church van's passengers were transported to WakeMed in serious condition, and six were taken to Duke University Hospital in serious condition.



Barfield was taken to Duke University Hospital by life flight.

Charges are possible and will be discussed with the Wake County District Attorney's Office.

A First Missionary Baptist Church official told ABC11 some church members had gone to the Central Children's Home of North Carolina Sunday afternoon to attend a program and drop off clothes and food.

Witness said the scene was horrific.

"They kept saying someone is trapped up under the water," the woman said. "As I went to the other side of the van there were people laying on the ground, screaming and hollering. Just blood everywhere."
