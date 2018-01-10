NCSU's Patterson Hall without water after thawing pipe bursts

NC State building without water following water main break (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
According to university officials, city crews are working to repair a water main break that knocked out water to NC State's Patterson Hall.

Around 6 Wednesday morning, a construction crew discovered water coming from a burst pipe on Lampe Drive.

Crews said warm temperatures caused the water pipe to thaw, resulting in the break.

The water line to the administration building has been shut off.

Employees, who work in Patterson Hall, were told to not show up for work due to the lack of working bathrooms and fountains.



Crews said there was a planned project to repair the pipe before the burst happened.

Lampe Drive will be closed until crews can complete the repair.
