Neighbors surprised as FBI searches Cary home

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI investigation at Cary area home. (WTVD)

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
An FBI raid caused a bit of a stir among neighbors in a Triangle neighborhood Thursday.

Cary Police assisted the federal agents at a home on Forester Lane.

An eyewitness told ABC11 that she was surprised to see about 20 cars lining the quiet suburban street and her next-door neighbor the subject of a federal investigation.



She said she saw vehicles from the FBI, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at the home.

Cary Police were dispatched about 5 a.m. to assist in the investigation. Several boxes were reportedly removed from the home.

An FBI spokesperson wouldn't say much, just telling ABC11 that the agency was "engaged in an investigative activity."

There have been no arrests.

A neighbor told ABC11 that the family has been living at this rental house for about three years.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said the family was quiet but would often go out and play in the yard with their young children.

ABC11 attempted to speak to the residents but no one answered the door.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBIinvestigationwake county newsraidsearchCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Violent robbery leaves Durham Harris Teeter workers, customers shaken
Religious leaders react to release of police videos of Raleigh man's arrest
Durham police investigate attempted assault near Duke
Banner Elk mansion previously listed for $3.5M could sell for pennies on the dollar in auction
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
Police: 3 kids found padlocked inside room at Kinston apartment
Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes
Show More
1 in 14: The startling truth about elder abuse
Cooper tours western NC after deadly rainfall, mudslides
Where is the money? Hurricane Matthew victims still waiting for relief
Teen diagnosed with illness caused by working out too much
Morgan Freeman demands apology from CNN
More News