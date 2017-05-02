$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Last week, ABC11 reported on the phony promotion for a Mother's Day coupon offering Lowe's customer's $50 off their next purchase.
Now, another "Mother's Day coupon" is making the rounds.
Another fake coupon making the rounds. @BedBathBeyond confirms it's not real. #SCAM pic.twitter.com/aSzWHRcvs1— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) May 2, 2017
Snopes reports that it first appeared last month and displays a domain name that is not part of the chain's legitimate web site.
The link reportedly takes Facebook users to a fraudulent web site posing as part of Bed Bath & Beyond, and instructs visitors to follow some instructions.
Bed Bath & Beyond is warning customers about the phony discount in responses on their Facebook page:
The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for helping you identify a scam on Facebook:
-Don't believe what you see. It's easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.
-Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy.
-Watch out for a reward that's too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.
