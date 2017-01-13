1 dead, 1 wounded in Durham parking lot shooting

One person was fatally shot on Roxboro Street on Thursday night.

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Roxboro Street in Durham.Durham Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.It happened shortly before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead of gunshot wounds.On Friday, Durham Police identified the victim as Felipe Aleman Perez, 42, of Durham.An 18-year-old man was also shot during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.The shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.