NEWS

1 dead, 1 wounded in Durham parking lot shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

One man was killed in the shooting on South Roxboro Street.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Roxboro Street in Durham.

Durham Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead of gunshot wounds.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Friday, Durham Police identified the victim as Felipe Aleman Perez, 42, of Durham.

An 18-year-old man was also shot during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

One person was fatally shot on Roxboro Street on Thursday night.



The shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsgun violencehomicideman killeddurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Takes First Step to Repeal Obamacare
Investigation Into the FBI's Handling of Clinton Email Probe Explained
Prosecutor: Man admitted to attacking teen with machete
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
Feds Launch New Rail Crossing Safety Campaign
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Man admitted to attacking teen with machete
Family begs company to stop using dead mother's picture
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Shots fired outside Cary aquatic center
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
Police: Tractor runs over, kills Mebane man
Moore Co. man accused of sexually exploiting children
Show More
Troopers ID pedestrian killed in Cumberland hit-and-run
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayetteville
Correctional officer's daughter accidentally shoots, kills son
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
More News
Top Video
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Shots fired outside Cary aquatic center
Program offers Wake, Durham homebuyers assistance
Aww! One pound dog adopted from shelter
More Video